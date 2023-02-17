Roman Reigns Reacts to Reaching Another Milestone as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is on the roll of his career after reaching yet another milestone as the promotion’s top star.

Reigns returned from a hiatus (stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic) at Summerslam 2020 and captured the WWE Universal Champion a week later.

Since then, the Tribal Chief has maintained an iron grip on the title, and this week, reached 900 days with the gold.

At WrestleMania 38, Reigns unified the title with the WWE Championship (won from Brock Lesnar) and is on day-320 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Roman Reigns Reacts

For Roman Reigns, reaching milestones such as these has become a common occurrence, and the Tribal Chief often reacts to his accolades on social media.

In a tweet, Reigns said that fans were given plenty of notice that such an impressive reign was coming for him.

I told you over 900 days ago this would happen.. #GreatnessAmongstYou ??? https://t.co/FaUVwxx8ss — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 16, 2023

In addition to this record, Reigns has not been pinned in 1,160 days, with the last time his shoulders were on the mat for the three-count coming at WWE: TLC 2019.

What’s Next for Roman Reigns?

Tomorrow night, Reigns will make his latest title defense, this one being against Sami Zayn in the latter’s hometown of Montreal.

Despite Sami having the home-field advantage, Reigns remains the firm favorite, and if victorious, will go on to defend his title at WrestleMania 39 against Cody Rhodes.

There has been speculation that Zayn’s popularity with fans could force WWE to make a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 39, an idea 16-time World Champion Ric Flair recently spoke out against.