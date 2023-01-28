Roman Reigns Addresses The Rock Not Being Ready for WWE WrestleMania 39

Roman Reigns has spoken candidly about the possibility (or lack thereof) of facing his cousin The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

A showdown between the two members of the Anoa’I family has been a dream match for years, and it was reported last year that WWE was actively pursuing the match.

The Rock’s most recent match was an eight-second win over Erick Rowan in 2016, while his most recent full match saw him lose to John Cena at WrestleMania 29.

Roman Reigns

While The Rock Vs. Reigns was once considered a virtual lock for WrestleMania, that is no longer the case.

Earlier this month, it was reported that The Rock has informed WWE that he does not believe there is enough time for him to prepare for the Mania match.

Speaking on the Tonight Show to promote tonight’s Royal Rumble, Reigns addressed the match seemingly being off the table.

“I believe he just came out with a statement saying that he’s not gonna be ready in time, which, that’s the face that everyone’s making, like, ‘Hold on! He trains every single day. He’s huge!’ In his defense, it’s one thing to train with weights, the bodybuilding, the look, the part… but, to be able to get in the ring and do a main event match, a championship match, it takes a lot of conditioning, it beats up your body.

“So there’s more that goes into it than training in the weight room. It’s a professional athlete type of situation where you have to condition. He does two out of three things perfectly. His nutrition and weight training is on point, but you have to condition yourself, you gotta be ready to fall down.”

With The Rock not expected at WrestleMania, (and therefore tonight’s Rumble) other favorites to win the Men’s Rumble match include Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight against Kevin Owens.