Roman Reigns Booked for Big Match at Upcoming WWE House Show

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be working a rare house show next month ahead of WrestleMania 39.

“The Tribal Chief” defeated Sami Zayn to retain the championship in Zayn’s hometown of Montreal at the Elimination Chamber PLE earlier this month. Post-match, Kevin Owens returned to television after the bout to make the save for Zayn, who had been beaten down further by Reigns and Jimmy Uso. Owens hit a stunner to Heyman while Zayn laid out Reigns to send the crowd home happy.

On this week’s Raw, the show opened with Zayn doing a promo segment with Owens where he tried to reignite their friendship and form a reunion to go after The Usos’ Undisputed Tag Team Titles. However, because Owens tried to tell Zayn what was going on months ago with The Bloodline using him and Zayn shut him out, he turned down the offer and walked away.

The Match

According to PWInsider, the Coke-Cola Coliseum in Toronto has announced that Reigns will be teaming with Solo Sikoa to face Zayn and Owens in the headliner of the March 4th house show.

WWE hasn’t used Solo on television since the February 3 edition of SmackDown. Reigns is slated to make his next Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 this April.