WWE Muted Roman Reigns Chants On SmackDown

WWE had to mute a Roman Reigns chant from tonight’s broadcast of SmackDown from Montreal during the promo of Sami Zayn.

The Underdog from The Underground will be competing in the biggest match of his career tomorrow. He will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

This match will be taking place on the Elimination Chamber PPV from Montreal, Canada. Zayn is expected to receive the crowd’s full support during the show.

Montreal Hates Roman Reigns

Ahead of the big match, Zayn made an appearance on tonight’s show. Sami used his old Worlds Apart theme music and received a huge pop. Though we got a preview of the expected crowd reaction for not only Sami but also his opponent at the PLE.

While The Tribal Chief was not present in the arena for the show, there were loud ‘F**k you Roman’ chants from the crowd. This forced the company to mute the audio for a bit until the chants died down:

the fuck you roman chants LOUD AS HELL ? pic.twitter.com/NnyHPtSAJw — pau (@316REIGNS) February 18, 2023

Sami Zayn then cut a short promo to end the show. He said that the Elimination Chamber match is the most important of his career and Reigns will be up against not only him but the entire city of Montreal.

Who do you think should win tomorrow’s match between Roma Reigns and Sami Zayn? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.