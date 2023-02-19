Roman Reigns Defeats Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens Makes The Save at WWE Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns had their highly anticipated bout at this year’s WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event when “The Tribal Chief” made his latest defense as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The match opened with a long staredown before they looked around at the crowd. After tossing him to the floor, Zayn hit an outside dive. Reigns cut him off with a right hand. While the beatdown was going on, Reigns was talking trash about Zayn to Zayn’s wife. Zayn then made a comeback. Zayn with the superman punch then a big boot for two. Reigns cut off a DDT attempt with an uppercut.

Zayn avoided the spear and Reigns went through the barricade. Zayn hit the blue thunder bomb for 2 once in the ring. The referee was taken out by accident and Jimmy Uso came out to hit Zayn with superkicks. Reigns hit a spear after Zayn knocked Jimmy off the apron. After the second referee was knocked down, they did double superman punches. As Reigns was about to hit Zayn with a chair, Jey Uso showed up. Zayn accidentally speared Jey and Reigns hit Zayn with a chair. Reigns retained with a spear.

Kevin Owens came out to make the save for Zayn in a post-match beatdown. Owens with a stunner to Reigns then one to Jimmy. Owens with a powerbomb to Jimmy through the announce table. Owens with a stunner to Paul Heyman. Zayn laid out Reigns with the big boot in the corner to end the show.

After months of embracing him into The Bloodline, Zayn finally turned on The Bloodline at the Royal Rumble after Reigns retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Kevin Owens. The Bloodline beat down Owens after the match. Reigns was going to hit him with a chair, only for Zayn to stop him. Reigns wanted Zayn to hit Owens with the chair and Zayn refused to do it. Zayn hit Reigns in the back. The Bloodline beat down Zayn, except for Jey Uso, who walked out.

Reigns will make his next defense as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.