Watch Roman Reigns’ Return at Saturday’s WWE Live Event

Roman Reigns is WWE‘s reigning Undisputed Universal Championship, and has decimated the competition over the past two years.

Reigns’ list of victims is a who’s who of WWE, with names including John Cena, Bray Wyatt, and Goldberg all falling to the “Tribal Chief.”

As the unquestionable top star of WWE, matches featuring Reigns have become rarer and rarer but he returned to the ring this weekend.

Reigns Back in the Ring

Earlier this year, Roman Reigns signed a lucrative new deal with WWE, one that has seen him compete in far fewer matches.

Reigns’ most recent televised match was nearly a month ago, where he defeated Riddle on the June 17, 2022 SmackDown to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The Champ broke his hiatus from the ring last night, competing at the July 9, WWE Live Event in Sacramento, California. Unsurprisingly, Reigns headlined the event, successfully defending his title against Drew McIntyre.

Roman Reigns is the top heel in all of pro wrestling, but he once again broke character and delivered a heartfelt message to the fans in attendance after his match.

Below, you can see footage of Reigns addressing the audience at WWE Sacrameno:

Roman Reigns breaking character in a post main event promo #WWESacramento pic.twitter.com/9gpy0uaU0d — Chris Fua (@ChrisFua) July 10, 2022

What Else Happened?

Having the “Head of the Table” was a rarity, but it wasn’t all that happened on the show.

The show opened with Intercontinental Champion Gunther retaining his title against Ricochet, followed by a Triple Threat in which Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler and Lacey Evans.

The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky while Happy Corbin got a win over Drew Gulak.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan retained against Natalya and Ronda Rousey and Madcap Moss defeated Humberto.

In the penultimate match, there was a triple threat for the Undisptued Tag Team Titles that saw the current champions The Usos take on The New Day and The Brawling Brutes, with The Usos retaining.