Roman Reigns Set to Make Rare WWE Live Event Appearance

Fans in Canada will be treated to a rare appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns next month.

Last year, Reigns signed a new deal with WWE, one that has seen him make fewer appearances on TV and even fewer matches on WWE’s weekly programming.

Reigns appearances at WWE live events have almost dried up entirely, but the Head of the Table will be at next month’s show in Toronto.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will compete on March 4, at The Coca-Cola Coliseum but his opponent is yet to be named.

Both local advertising and WWE’s website has Reigns confirmed for the show.

This will mark Reigns’ first house show match since September 24, 2022, when he beat AJ Styles at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Whoever Reigns faces in March, it will mark the Champion’s fourth untelevised match since signing his new contract with WWE last year.

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Men’s 2023 Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in April.

WWE Toronto

Roman Reigns will unquestionably be the biggest name on the upcoming show in Toronto, but he isn’t the only Superstar confirmed for in-ring action.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will defend against Drew McIntyre, while WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will put her title on the line against Sonya Deville.

Bray Wyatt will face his nemesis LA Knight in what is being promoted as a ‘Lights Out’ Street Fight.