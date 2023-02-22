Roman Reigns Not Expected to Work Upcoming WWE PLE

Roman Reigns will seemingly miss a notable WWE premium live event this summer.

For the first time in almost 21 years, the company will host a special from London in the United Kingdom with Money in the Bank from the O2 Arena on Saturday, July 1st. They will also hold a SmackDown episode from the same venue the night before.

This will mark the first WWE special in London since May 2002 with that year’s Insurrextion event and just the second time that one of WWE’s ‘Big 5’ shows will be hosted outside of the US or Canada. The 2002 show was a PPV event that only aired in the UK.

Roman Reigns to Miss MITB?

Tickets go on sale this week and fans have noticed that Reigns is not being advertised for the show on WWE’s website. He’s also not featured on the poster for the show either.

Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes are advertised for the show. It’s possible that Reigns will be added to the show later on. However, one would figure that WWE would want to advertise him when tickets go on sale to sell the most seats possible now.

The last PLE event held in the UK by WWE was Clash at the Castle in Wales this past September, which saw him retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Reigns most recently retained the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination chamber and is slated to take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.