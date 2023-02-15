Roman Reigns Responds To Emotional Cody Rhodes – Sami Zayn Segment

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn participated in a highly praised segment on this week’s episode of Raw, but Roman Reigns is not impressed.

This week’s episode of the Red Branded Show saw Zayn jumping the barricade once again. He called out Rhodes and asked if Cody really believes Sami can beat the Tribal Chief at Elimination Chamber.

The American Nightmare said that it doesn’t matter what anyone else believes. He said that he is here to finish his story and told Zayn to finish his own.

Roman Reigns Responds

This segment between the two title challengers received high praise from the fans but it failed to impress the WWE Undisputed World Heavyweight Champion.

Roman Reigns posted a message on Twitter saying that everybody thinks they’re the guy until they meet the guy. He targeted Sami Zayn in the video, saying he’ll see the Honorary Uce in Montreal:

“If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me? You don’t stand a chance. I’ll see ya in Montreal.”

Cody Rhodes will be main eventing WrestleMania 39 after winning the Royal Rumble. Sami Zayn on the other hand, is set to challenge Reigns for the Undisputed titles this Saturday, February 18 at Elimination Chamber from Montreal, Canada.