Watch: Roman Reigns Takes On Sami Zayn In Elimination Chamber Rematch

Sami Zayn got another shot at the Undisputed WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns after their Elimination Chamber match in Montreal.

WWE presented their latest Live Event from Toronto, Canada this Sunday. The show featured stars such as Rhea Ripley, Kevin Owens and more.

Matches on the card for this event included bouts such as Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. The Imperium, Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Bazler and more.

WWE had originally booked Zayn for a tag team match with Owens at the show but they later changed it to singles matches for both the stars.

Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns

Kevin defeated LA Knight in a match on the House Show while Sami Zayn got another shot at the Head Of The Table in the main event of the night.

The two recreated the magic of their Elimination Chamber encounter and delivered a nail biter for the live crowd. The referee got knocked out towards the ending of the bout and Roman Reigns tried to use a chair to his advantage but failed.

The final moments of the match saw Roman delivering a low blow to his opponent. He then picked up the victory to retain the titles with a spear.

Both Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn addressed the crowd after the match to end the night. You can check out some photos and videos of their encounter below: