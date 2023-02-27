Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn Rematch Announced

WWE is running back Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn following their match at the Elimination Chamber PLE.

The two stars are slated to meet in the main event of an untelevised house show. On Monday, it was confirmed by the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto that Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn at the show this Saturday as part of WWE’s Road to WrestleMania live event tour.

Originally, it was advertised as a tag team match seeing Reigns team with Solo Sikoa against Zayn & Kevin Owens for the event. However, a change was made.

The First Match

At the Elimination Chamber in Montreal earlier this month, Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Zayn. Post-match, Owens saved Zayn from a Bloodline.

Since then, Zayn has tried to convince Owens to work together to dismantle The Bloodline, but Owens continues to reject him.

It’s believed that Zayn and Owens will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39. Jey Uso is currently conflicted in storyline between siding with Zayn or staying loyal to his family.