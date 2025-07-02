Roman Reigns Welcomes 6th Child During WWE Break

WWE superstar Roman Reigns and his wife Galina Becker have welcomed their sixth child, marking a joyous personal milestone during the wrestler’s extended break from the ring.

The news was revealed on WrestleVotes Radio. “By the way, congratulations to Roman Reigns. He just had another baby. Good stuff there,” was shared during the session, confirming the happy news for wrestling fans worldwide.

A Growing Family Behind the Scenes

Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, has been married to Galina Becker since 2014. The couple is well-known for maintaining their privacy when it comes to family matters, choosing to keep their children largely out of the public spotlight despite Reigns’ massive fame in the wrestling world.

This latest addition brings their family to six children total, demonstrating how the WWE superstar has been building a substantial family foundation while maintaining his status as one of professional wrestling’s biggest names.

Extended WWE Hiatus Continues

The birth comes during what has been a significant period away from WWE programming for Reigns. The former Universal Champion has been on hiatus since a brutal storyline attack following WrestleMania 41, where he was targeted by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker in what became a memorable post-event angle.

This extended break from television has allowed Reigns to focus on personal matters, including welcoming his newest child. For a performer who has been at the center of WWE’s main event scene for years, this time away has provided an opportunity to prioritize family life.

Return on the Horizon?

While Reigns enjoys this special family time, wrestling fans haven’t been left entirely in the dark about his future. Reports indicate that his name has been appearing in recent WWE creative meetings, suggesting that his return to television programming may be approaching.

The timing of any potential return will likely depend on both storyline needs and Reigns’ personal readiness to resume the demanding schedule that comes with being a top WWE performer. His absence has certainly been felt by the WWE Universe, making any eventual comeback highly anticipated.

Looking Ahead

As Roman Reigns and Galina Becker celebrate their growing family, WWE fans continue to speculate about when “The Tribal Chief” will make his return to the squared circle. Hopefully the Tribal Chief gets a few months at home with his newborn before his return to the squared circle.