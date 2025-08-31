Roman Reigns Written Off WWE TV With Stretcher Angle At Clash In Paris

While Roman Reigns was victorious against Bronson Reed at the WWE Clash in Paris premium live event, a vicious post-match assault by Reed and Bron Breakker left him being stretchered out of the arena. The attack is the storyline reason for Reigns to be written off of WWE television for the next month.

The chaos began after Reigns had defeated Reed in their match. As Reigns was celebrating, Bron Breakker appeared and speared him through the commentary table. Breakker and Reed then continued their assault, with Reed hitting his Tsunami splash on Reigns in the ring. The attack was so severe that officials brought a stretcher to the ringside area.

The assault did not end there. As Reigns was being strapped to the stretcher, Reed hit two more Tsunami splashes onto him. Jey Uso’s attempt to make the save was thwarted by another spear from Breakker. The segment concluded with Reigns being carried out of the arena on the stretcher.

The on-screen injury angle is designed to facilitate Reigns’s absence from WWE programming. “The Tribal Chief” is slated to begin filming his role as Akuma in the upcoming “Street Fighter” movie. He is expected to be away for at least a month but is currently advertised to return in time for the Survivor Series event in November.

