Ron Simmons Set For Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame As Part Of 1976 Team

Ron Simmons is already a WWE Hall of Famer, and now the APA alum will be inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. In a statement, it was announced that the 1971 Valdosta team and the 1976 Warner Robins Demons team, the latter of which Simmons played for, will soon be inducted.

Both teams were undefeated, won the state championship, and were named national champions, meaning that their upcoming inductions are well-deserved. The statement makes special mention of Simmons and his skills on the field.

“Linebacker Ron Simmons was a force on defense, accumulating 130 tackles that season.”

Simmons’ career in Football would see him be drafted to the Cleveland Browns in 1981 during the sixth round, though he would be cut that same year. Moving to the Candian Football League, Simmons joined the Ottawa Rough Riders and played six games. A move to the USFL’s Tampa Bay Bandits would last from 1983-1985, and would see Simmons team with fellow future pro wrestler Lex Luger.

In pro-wrestling, Simmons was the first African-American WCW World Champion, winning the gold in 1992. For this and other efforts in the ring, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012 by friend and ally John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield.

This upcoming induction is the latest accolade for Simmons who proved to be a force both in and out of the ring. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Ron Simmons.