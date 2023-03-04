Ronda Rousey Dealing With an Injury Heading Into WWE WrestleMania

Although Ronda Rousey is dealing with an injury, she is not expected to miss WWE WrestleMania 39 in April.

According to PWTorch, the top WWE star has aggravated a prior injury, but the report stated that it wouldn’t prevent her from competing at WrestleMania next month in Los Angeles.

Rousey was originally set to team with Shayna Baszler to take on Tegan Nox and Natalya on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. However, plans had to change due to Rousey’s injury.

Plans Change

WWE did an angle on the show where it was revealed that the two teams got into a brawl backstage at the show earlier in the day. The announcers would later explain that Rousey suffering an injury in the brawl caused the tag team match to be nixed and a singles match between Baszler and Nox was made.

Baszler won the match via armbar while Rousey was with her good friend during the match while wearing a sling on her arm.

As of late, Baszler and Rousey have been teaming together. Rousey has stated that she wants to have a tag team run with Baszler, which is reportedly the direction for both stars by WWE as they’re supposed to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.