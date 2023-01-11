Ronda Rousey on WWE: I Don’t Think Anybody Knows What’s Going On

There are a lot of questions about the future of WWE right now, and Ronda Rousey doesn’t have the answers.

It was reported this week that the promotion has been sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund, though neither WWE nor that fund has confirmed that.

The Public Investment Fund controls $620 billion in assets with Saudi Royal Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman serving as Chairman of the fund.

Rousey

No matter who ends up owning WWE, odds are that Ronda Rousey will continue to be prominently featured on programming.

During a YouTube Gaming stream, Rousey was asked by a fan whether she will be appearing at the February 3, SmackDown in Greenville, South Carolina.

Rousey did not confirm her appearance for the show and instead highlighted just how much is changing at this time in WWE.

“If you haven’t noticed, everything’s a little bit in flux with the WWE right now. I don’t think anybody knows what’s going on with anybody this week, let alone weeks from now.” Ronda Rousey.

Names advertised for that particular SmackDown include Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, the Brawling Brutes, Sami Zayn, Undisputed WWE Tag Champions The Usos, and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair.

Unhappy

WWE’s roster was far from thrilled with the return of Vince McMahon, as morale had improved significantly following his retirement.

With reports of a purchase from Saudi Arabia, things have only gotten worse, with talent being said to be “p*ssed off” over the potential deal.

One anonymous WWE Superstar has said they are finished with the company if the reports of the Saudi purchase turn out to be accurate.