Ronda Rousey Impressing As Screenwriter For Netflix Biopic

Ronda Rousey will be the subject of a Netflix biopic, based on her two memoirs, My Fight/Your Fight and Our Fight. Now, Rousey isn’t just the subject of her story, but she’s the one writing it.

According to Deadline, Rousey immersed herself in screenwriting while working within WME’s story group department. She studied structure, read dozens of scripts, and ultimately decided to write the screenplay herself. Rousey finished her first draft in a week, reportedly stunning agents who were shocked that a first-time screenwriter had delivered something so quickly and effectively.

The biopic will be directed by Augustine Frizzell, who already has a well-established relationship with Netflix. Outside of the Rousey project, she’s currently directing four episodes of their upcoming sci-fi series The Boroughs, executive produced by the Duffer Brothers.

This biopic was initially set up at Paramount in 2015 but executive turnover and other issues saw the matter delayed. Now, Netflix is at the helm, and unlike earlier iterations, this biopic will include stories from her Our Fight memoir.

There’s no official release date yet, but with Netflix and Frizzell onboard—and with Rousey herself penning the script—the long-anticipated biopic is finally in motion.



