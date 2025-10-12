Ronda Rousey Shuts Down UFC Comeback Rumors After Second Child

Ronda Rousey hasn’t competed in UFC in years, but rumors continue to persist that she will make a return to the Octagon. When TMZ Sports recently spoke to Rousey, they asked if a comeback was in the works.

“I just had a baby, you know what I mean? I’m just trying to get my bodily identity back and nothing more. I’m just enjoying being in the gym again and feeling a lot better and healthier.”

Rousey gave birth to her and Travis Browne’s second daughter in July 2024, naming her Liko’ula P?’?omahinakaipiha Browne. For Rousey, her current focus is on reconnecting with herself post-pregnancy.

“Have you ever had kids? Well, it just feels really good to get that freedom of movement back, you know, and just train for the love of it again. I feel like that’s something that got lost before. So yeah, I’m just really enjoying myself.“

Rousey parted ways with the UFC in 2016 and joined WWE two years later. The former Women’s Champion left WWE in 2023 and has been openly critical of the company and Vince McMahon ever since. Rousey has ruled out a WWE return and has said she believes WWE will erase her impact in pro wrestling.

For the Olympic Bronze medalist, life now revolves around family and self-discovery. While fans may hope to see her return to either the cage or the squared circle, the “Baddest Woman on the Planet” is focused on being a mom.

