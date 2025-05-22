Rossy Ogawa Criticized Over Fat-Shaming Comments, Kenny Omega Responds

Utami Hayashishita is the reigning Marigold World Champion, but recent comments by the company’s founder Rossy Ogawa about her has stemmed a backlash. Speaking with Sports Graphic Number, Ogawa discussed the champion’s presentation and had some choice comments about her appearance.

“I want to see her show a toned body as a wrestler. It’s not like the Showa era. I’m not saying that just because she’s a pro wrestler, she should drink and eat a lot. But I don’t approve of a fat wrestler.”

Ogawa’s comments have since gone viral with many taking issue with the Japanese promoter. You can see some of the backlash to his comments below:

imagine thinking this should be in better shape. is he out of his mind pic.twitter.com/PJ7qTraP4J — ?. ?. ?.?. ?. ? (@berock0) May 20, 2025

I really hope rossy’s comments about utami’s body were a mistranslation cause she’s perfect. pic.twitter.com/cIjhJUgIhE — Jacaerys ???? (@_jaceism_) May 20, 2025

Rossy publicly trying to weight shame his world champion, who’s not only in great shape, but is 1 of the most gorgeous women I’ve ever seen, unreal.



You are not seeing the pearly gates old man. We love you Utami ? pic.twitter.com/p59PtaNvw3 — ???? ? (@Twilight_Taiyo) May 20, 2025

Kenny Omega has long been critical of Ogawa and responded to these comments during his Twitch stream. Omega said he found it ironic that when he’s spoken negatively of Ogawa in the past, he faces instant criticism from fans. Now, he believes fans are paying attention to the real side of the Marigold founder.

“Someone like Rossy does a good job of revealing himself to the world on his own. And soon enough, whether he goes full mask off on his own, or people start talking, the writing will be on the wall.”

Ogawa has yet to comment on the backlash, but many believe that his words and views on the reigning Marigold champion reflects poorly, both on him and his promotion.