Roxanne Perez Reveals How Mandy Rose Reacted To Her Title Win

Roxanne Perez has revealed how Mandy Rose reacted to finding out that she’d be dropping the NXT Women’s Title to her.

Last month, Perez shocked fans when she pulled off a surprise win over Mandy Rose on an episode of NXT to capture the NXT Women’s Title. However, shortly after, Rose was released from the company.

It was alter determined that Rose was let go after releasing explicit content on her subscription fan page. Perez recently spoke to Faction 919 about the entire ordeal, and what it was like working with Rose in her final match with the company.

“For her to be such a good human being, I was always so grateful for her. In a way, I was a little sad, because of the way it was happening, but she was so supportive and being like, ‘You deserve this.’ It made it so much more special.

“To have Booker T, my trainer, on commentary. My boyfriend was also there as well, he was a big part of my training and me becoming a wrestler. To have them there and when they gave me the championship, holding it in my hands, it didn’t feel real until that moment.

“Everything I went through, all the trials and tribulations, the ups and downs of this wrestling journey that I’ve been on since I was 13, all those moments were so worth it. It was finally real and it finally happened. It was crazy.”

(via WWE)

Perez noted that Rose was actually supportive of her throughout the title win, telling her she deserves it.

Perez is in the midst of her first title reign as NXT Women’s Champion. She only signed with the company last March and is already a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion alongside Cora Jade.

Quotes via Fightful