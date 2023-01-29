Watch What Happened with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens After the Royal Ruble Went Off the Air

Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble premium live event concluded with the latest chapter of the ongoing saga of Sami Zayn and the Bloodline (Results).

After months of tension, the storyline that many have likened to Scorsese-level cinema culminated with Zayn interrupting a Bloodline beatdown on Kevin Owens, hitting Roman Reigns with a steel chair and being left for dead by Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. As for Jey Uso, well, he’s a bit conflicted.

To see what happened after the Royal Rumble went off the air, watch the footage above, courtesy of the What a Vlog Youtube channel.