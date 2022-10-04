Ruby Soho Recovering from Surgery to Correct a Broken Nose

Ruby Soho is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery to correct a broken nose she suffered last month.

Soho and Ortiz challenged Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles at the AEW All Out ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show back on September. The finish occured when Conti picked up Soho in a ‘backpack’ position and pulled her down for a knee to the face.

Soho’s nose was bloodied during the spot. After the match, she was helped to the back by referee Rick Knox. She announced that her nose was broken and she’d be undergoing surgery. She was also forced to postpone her debut for the UK’s 1PW promotion, originally scheduled for October 1st.

Ruby Soho’s Statement

“Due to the injury that I received at All Out, a broken nose in two places and a mess of a septum, I have to have surgery and due to the scheduling of that surgery and the recovery time, I won’t be able to make it to the show on October 1st. You guys, I’m really, really sorry that I’m not gonna be there. Honestly, this is the only thing that would keep me from coming back to England.”

Due to an injury, @realrubysoho will no longer be appearing at A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st. A replacement will be announced later on this evening.



Ruby will now make her 1PW debut on February 18th at NO TURNING BACK in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/cufjmToTUX — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) September 22, 2022

On Tuesday, October 4, Soho checked in with an update. She posted a ‘post-op’ photo of herself and said she’s eagerly awaiting the change to breathe normally again.

SEScoops wishes Ruby Soho a speedy recovery.