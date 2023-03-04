Ruby Soho: ‘I’m Over The Issues Between Outsiders and Homegrown Talent in AEW’

AEW is playing into the past locker room divide with the feud over the Women’s Title heading into Revolution as Jamie Hayter will defend the title against Ruby Soho and Saraya in a triple threat match at the show.

In 2022, there had been locker room issues between certain stars, whether that was CM Punk’s issues with The Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana or Eddie Kingston pie facing Sammy Guevara, or the incident with Andrade and Guevara. Also, there were issues with members of the women’s roster with Thunder Rosa, something the promotion held a meeting about when rosa returned to the road with AEW a few weeks ago as part of the Spanish commentary team.

The idea with this women’s storyline is that Soho and Saraya are outsiders from WWE going up against AEW homegrown talent in Britt Baker and Hayter.

The Divide

During a recent interview with Fightful’s Grapsody podcast, Ruby explained that she is not choosing sides. She noted that she just wants to go to work and home and mind her own business. Soho isn’t interested in picking a side because she’s the only person she can count on.

“I did the group thing before. I did it for four years. Some of the best times of my entire life. I ain’t doing it again. I’m over it. I’m choosing my side. I’m choosing me and I’m the only person I can depend on to make sure I take home that gold. So as far as the cat fight crap that keeps happening, I would love for it to just stop. But I don’t know how to run away from it and still run towards the gold. I feel like it’s just something I have to maneuver through in order to get to where I want to be. But, yeah, it’s been an ordeal.”

Regarding the divide fracturing the women’s roster, which is currently playing out on television, she takes pride in helping build up the women’s division.

“I think this divide was a long time coming. It was going to happen regardless because of how many people that have come from somewhere else coming into the company. I think that it was inevitable because, after a while, the homegrowns are like, ‘We built this place,’ and the outsiders are like, ‘We came here to try to make this place better.’”

Soho added that there’s an argument on both sides.