Ruby Soho to Undergo Surgery for Broken Nose

Ruby Soho is set to undergo the knife.

Soho and Ortiz challenged Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles at the AEW All Out ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show earlier this month.

The finish of the bout happened as Conti picked her up in a backpack position and pulled her down for a knee to the face. Following the match, Ruby walked to the back with referee Rick Knox and was holding her bloody nose.

The AEW star had to pull out of making her 1PW debut in the UK on October 1st because of the injury. She announced she will get the surgery to fix the broken nose in a video posted by the promotion.

Ruby Soho’s Statement

Ruby Soho

“Hey 1PW fans. It is yours truly, Ruby Soho, here with some disappointing news. Now due to the injury that I received at All Out, a broken nose in two places and a mess of a septum, I have to have surgery and due to the scheduling of that surgery and the recovery time, I won’t be able to make it to the show on October 1st. You guys, I’m really, really sorry that I’m not gonna be there. Honestly, this is the only thing that would keep me from coming back to England. I was very much looking forward to the show and very much looking forward to meeting all of you and seeing all of you again, so for that, I do truly apologize. But I know the show’s gonna be incredible, still a stacked card and I am hoping in the near future, hopefully the show in February, I will be back, I will be better than ever and I will finally keep my word and make my debut for 1PW so, I apologize again you guys and I hope to see you again very soon.”

Due to an injury, @realrubysoho will no longer be appearing at A NEW TWIST OF FATE on October 1st. A replacement will be announced later on this evening.



Ruby will now make her 1PW debut on February 18th at NO TURNING BACK in Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/cufjmToTUX — 1PW – One Pro Wrestling (@1ProWrestling) September 22, 2022

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription