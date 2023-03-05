Ruby Soho Calls Women’s Blading “An Important Conversation to be Had”

Ruby Soho has no plans to ease up on blading, despite the response from some fans and those in the industry.

For the main event of the January 13, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage, Soho bled profusely during her tag match with Willow Nightingale against Tay Melo and Anna Jay.

Immediately, there were claims that Ruby, and women in general, shouldn’t be blading, an argument that isn’t used for male wrestlers such as Jon Moxley or Bryan Danielson.

Important Conversation

While bleeding in women’s matches is not as common as in matches with their male counterparts, Soho won’t change her wrestling style to placate critics.

During an appearance on Fightful.com’s Grapsody podcast, Soho addressed the match and the backlash that it received from some fans and those in the business.

“If blood is in general it’s just not your thing totally get it. I completely understand that, that’s okay, that’s why wrestling is this beautiful melting pot of things is because there’s something out there for everybody, but if the fact that I’m a woman and I’m bleeding is the thing that bothers you, but you’re cool with like Mox and MJF and whoever bleeding but it’s just because I’m doing it is the thing you have a problem with then it’s a different conversation.” Ruby Soho.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair made his opinions clear on the matter in January, saying that women should not be bleeding and that men should be blading more.

Soho went on to say that if people have a problem with her blading, and her appearance covered in blood, then they will just have to get used to it.

“It was a very important conversation to be had because there were arguments on both sides and to me I feel like it’s straying away from the one thing that we are trying to get away from is the reason that there is women’s wrestling is to give you something to look at.

“If I’m covered in blood I’m probably less attractive to most people and if that’s your problem then sorry to tell you then I’m just gonna keep getting more unattractive because my lipstick’s all over my face, my hair looks like I got electrocuted constantly when I’m wrestling like that’s not what I’m out there for is to be attractive to you. So, if that is what you’re watching me for and then stop watching me.”

Soho’s most recent match for AEW saw the ex-Superstar defeat Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford, in a triple-threat on the February 15, episode of Dynamite.

