Rumor Killer On Hulk Hogan’s ‘Dire’ Health Issues After Surgery

Recently, rumors spread on social media that Hulk Hogan’s life was in jeopardy following alleged complications from neck surgery. Now, those reports have turned out to be false, although the controversial WWE Hall of Famer was recently hospitalized.

According to TMZ Sports, Hogan was admitted to a hospital this week to address ongoing neck and back issues—longstanding ailments he has been managing for years. A representative for Hogan confirmed that the 71-year-old is not in critical condition and is already recovering.

The deathbed rumors originated from radio personality Bubba the Love Sponge, who claimed he had received reliable information suggesting Hogan’s condition was dire. Bubba added that Hogan’s family were being called in to say their goodbyes as the Hulkster “Might not make it.”

Hogan’s camp has refuted these claims, emphasizing that while he is still dealing with health issues, the situation is far from critical. Though Hogan’s relationship with pro wrestling is arguably at an all-time low, his health issues are by no means as dire as Bubba made out to be.



