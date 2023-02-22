Rumor Killer on Trish Stratus’ Nixed Segment on WWE Monday Night Raw

Trish Stratus did not appear on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, but some reports regarding what happened backstage have been greatly exaggerated.

The seven-time WWE Women’s Champion was scheduled to be on this week’s Raw as part of an edition of Bayley‘s talk show Ding Dong Hello, with Damage CTRL.

Instead, that segment saw Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita appear and lay out the challenge for a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Rumor Killer

As previously reported, “creative changes” led to Stratus’ segment on Raw being nixed, and the Hall of Famer left the show before Ding Dong Hello with Lynch and Lita.

Given that she left Raw early, a rumor has spread that Trish walked out of the taping over creative differences, unhappy with her segment being cut.

In an update, Fightful clarified that Stratus did not walk out because of frustrations over her segment being cut, but reiterated that it was a “creative change” that was made, and then she chose to leave as she was no longer needed at the event.

There is no evidence to suggest that Trish’s exit from this week’s Raw was anything but amicable.

What’s Next?

While Trish Stratus was not on Raw in Ottawa this week, her return to programming may just be a matter of days away.

The aforementioned WWE Women’s Tag Title match will take place on next week’s Raw, despite the match seemingly being big enough for the WrestleMania 39 card.

Many believe that Stratus will make her return on Raw next week, coming to the aid of Lynch and Lita against Damage CTRL, setting up a six-woman tag for WrestleMania.

While a six-woman tag match looks likely, it has been reported that WWE plans on ITO SKY and Dakota Kai defending their titles this April against Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.