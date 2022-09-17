Rumored Location For AEW Revolution 2023

AEW held their annual Revolution pay-per-view earlier this year from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando Florida, a show that saw CM Punk battle MJF in a dog-collar matchup, and “Hangman” Adam Page retain the AEW world title over Adam Cole in the main event.

The year prior AEW was running Revolution out of their home-base in Daily’s Place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. That event saw the first-ever Exploding Barbed-Wire deathmatch in the company’s history. Now it looks like AEW will be bringing the fourth ever Revolution to a place the promotion has never been since they launched in 2019.

Revolution 2023 Potentially Headed To San Francisco

According to Fightful Select, AEW is looking to run the Cow Palace in March for Revolution 2023. The venue is located in San Francisco, and is known in the pro-wrestling community.

However, the Cow Palace has not had a wrestling event at it since the 2019 NJPW G1 Special. WWE has not run the venue in over ten years so it could be good timing for AEW to try and claim it as the California market for pro-wrestling has always been strong.

AEW made their debut in California earlier this year with shows in Ontario and Los Angeles. AEW has yet to officially confirm Revolution’s location, nor will they until after their next annual pay-per-view, Full Gear.

