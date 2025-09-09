Rusev On Young Wrestlers: “They Need To Take Advantage Of The Opportunity”

Since his return to WWE on the night after WrestleMania 41, the dominant Rusev has been on a tear, re-establishing himself as a top force on the Monday Night Raw brand. In a new interview, “The Bulgarian Brute” has revealed that his main goal for his current run is not about championships, but about helping to motivate and guide the next generation of WWE superstars.

Speaking with VoxCatch in a new interview, Rusev was asked about his goals for his current run with the company. He explained that his perspective has changed and that he is now focused on being a positive influence in the locker room. He sees a complacency in some of the younger talent and wants to help them realize their full potential, a feeling he understands from his own past experiences.

“Well, they’ve changed and they are keep changing. My main goal was, you know, to show these young kids that they need to take advantage of the opportunity they have, you know, to go to show up every day, work hard and strive for more,” Rusev said. “Because I see a lot of them, they just are complacent. And I’ve been there and I know how they feel. So I wanted to help them.”

His return to WWE has been a successful one from an in-ring perspective. He has been on a tear on Monday Night Raw and is coming off a victory over his longtime rival, Sheamus, in a brutal Good Ol’ Donnybrook match at the Clash in Paris premium live event.