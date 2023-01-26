Rob Van Dam Addresses Possible WWE Royal Rumble Return

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is feeling “awesome” ahead of this Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Van Dam, a veteran of six WWE Royal Rumble matches, hasn’t competed for WWE since August 2014 when he was on the losing end of a match to Seth Rollins.

Outside of WWE, RVD has competed for TNA/Impact Wrestling and various other smaller promotions.

Rumble Return

With only 15 spots filled in the Men’s Royal Rumble match, there are plenty of available spots for returning Superstars such as RVD.

Speaking to Steve Fall’s “The Ten Count” podcast, Van Dam was asked whether he’ll be donning his singlet for this weekend’s show in San Antonio.

“It’s happened before [returning at a Rumble.] you know when I left way back in 2006 or seven. I guess it was six. But yeah, hey, that’d be cool. I got no plans to share with you.” Rob Van Dam.

Van Dam in the Rumble

After signing with the WWF in 2001, RVD would make his Rumble debut in January 2002 as the 29th entrant.

Van Dam would not last long, being eliminated by Booker T (his future tag-team partner) in just over two minutes.

Van Dam would fare much better the following year, lasting 33 minutes and scoring two eliminations, before being thrown out by Kane (another tag-partner of his.)

After an injury forced Rob to miss much of 2005, he returned in 2006, and would make a one-night return as part of the 2009 Rumble match (which was won by Randy Orton.)

