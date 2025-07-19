Rob Van Dam: Celebrities Wrestling Is Always Offensive To Me

While the likes of Logan Paul, Bad Bunny, and Johnny Knoxville have won over fans with their skills in the ring, Rob Van Dam is no fan of celebrity matches. On an episode of his podcast, 1 of a Kind with RVD, the ECW legend made his views perfectly clear.

“For me, it’s always offensive. I take the perspective of… in order to have a celebrity take a spot on a wrestling card, everyone else has to work around them to make it look like anybody could do it.”

Van Dam said that not everybody can wrestle though acknowledged that Paul is “so good,” despite being relatively new to the business. Van Dam shared what it’d take for a celebrity wanting to wrestle to win him over.

“If I can kick him in the mouth just like I kick Bubba Dudley or anybody else in the mouth, if they’re like, ‘Ok cool man, I really enjoyed that,’ maybe they’d win me over then.”

Van Dam’s comments are somewhat ironic given that he recently teased forging a partnership with Logan Paul. Long before Paul was tearing things up in WWE, Van Dam had a taste of celebrity action in the original ECW.

“When Insane Clown Posse came to ECW, me and Sabu beat the shit out of them. We didn’t take it easy on them at all and I broke [Violent J’s] eardrum.”

At 54 years old, questions remains as to how many matches, if any, Van Dam has left. But should he wrestle again, don’t expect him to work with the likes of Bunny, Paul, or Jelly Roll in the ring.