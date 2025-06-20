RVD, Katie Forbes
Two Of A Kind: Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Are Expecting Twins

by Thomas Lowson

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and his wife Katie Forbes recently shared that they are expecting, resulting in a wave of support and well-wishes from fans. Now, the couple can expect twice the excitement as the pair are expecting twins.

On the (ironically named in hindsight) 1 of a Kind podcast, Forbes shared there is in fact two of a kind in her womb, adding that both babies have healthy heartbeats. Forbes said she felt like the happiest woman in the world

Van Dam and Forbes join a small cluster of wrestlers to be parents to twins. Roman Reigns and his wife have welcomed twins (twice!) while Tony Nese and his wife welcomed twin boys in October 2024. D’Von Dudley’s twin sons have been making their mark in the world of wrestling while Kelly Kelly gave birth to twins in September 2023.

We here at SEScoops would like to congratulate Van Dam and Forbes on this joyous news.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

