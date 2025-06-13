RVD And Katie Forbs Announce Pregnancy

ECW Legend RVD is expecting his first child.

The wrestling veteran’s wife, Katie Forbs, made the announcement on social media late on Thursday. The duo posted a photo together, holding WWE-branded children’s clothing. Forbs noted that the baby Van Dam would be coming in 2026:

The former ECW champion began dating Katie back in 2016, after separating from his first wife, Sonia Delbeck, in 2015. The couple would initiate divorce proceedings in 2016, and it was finalized in 2018.

RVD, real name Robert Szatkowski then married Forbs, who is also a professional wrestler, in 2021. The wrestling couple has several joint ventures, including OnlyWrestlers, a wrestler exclusive platform similar to OnlyFans.

First gaining popularity through his work with the original incarnation of ECW in 90s, RVD has since worked for almost all major wrestling promotions of his time.

Apart from his long stint with WWE in early 2000, the Hardcore star has had runs with promotions such as TNA wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah and All Japan Pro Wrestling. Van Dam has been brought in for multiple appearances by AEW since 2023 as well.

The former champion is not officially retired but he only makes sporadic wrestling appearances. He has wrestled only one match in 2025, competing in MLW’s 40 Man Battle Riot VII back in April.