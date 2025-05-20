SABU Documentary Teaser Gives First Look at ECW Icon’s Final Farewell

ECW icon Sabu passed away in May 2025, and now his life and legacy will be explored with a powerful new documentary from Backrow Studios. The first official teaser trailer for SABU has been released, offering an emotional glimpse into the life, rise, resilience, and final days of one of wrestling’s most influential figures.

The doc is produced by Rob Van Dam and directed by Joe Clarke and chronicles Sabu’s storied career in the ring as well as the personal struggles that defined his journey. SABU follows the hardcore legend all the way to his final match which came mere weeks before his death at the age of 60.

The teaser also highlights Sabu reflecting on the toll his career has had on his body, as well as the passion that fuelled him to put his body on the line to entertain the fans. A voiceover says that Sabu’s tale is “a story of passion, pain, and the ultimate price of living life on the edge” giving fans a tease as to what to expect.

RVD worked with Clarke previously on the ‘Headstrong’ documentary, and it’s fitting that he’s back to help his friend Sabu have one final goodbye in this upcoming documentary.