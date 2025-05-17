Sabu GoFundMe To Help ECW Icon’s Family Smashes Target

Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk has died at the age of 60, with fans and wrestlers alike sharing tributes to the ECW icon. Now, fans and wrestlers have opened their hearts and their wallets to help Sabu’s family.

A GoFundMe launched by SEScoops correspondent Dominic DeAngelo has been created to help Sabu’s family with funeral costs and other expenses. The fundraiser has already smashed its $25,000 and is currently closing in on $50,000. Notable names to donate include:

Scott D’Amore – $15,932

Chris Jericho – $5,000

PW Tees’ Ryan Barkan – $2,000

Joey Janela – $1,600

Brian Myers – $500

Joel Gertner – $200

Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin – $200

Sabu’s legacy as a hardcore wrestling pioneer is evident in the outpouring of support, with contributions flowing in from fans, colleagues, and industry veterans alike.