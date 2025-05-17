Sabu GoFundMe To Help ECW Icon’s Family Smashes Target

Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk has died at the age of 60, with fans and wrestlers alike sharing tributes to the ECW icon. Now, fans and wrestlers have opened their hearts and their wallets to help Sabu’s family.
A GoFundMe launched by SEScoops correspondent Dominic DeAngelo has been created to help Sabu’s family with funeral costs and other expenses. The fundraiser has already smashed its $25,000 and is currently closing in on $50,000. Notable names to donate include:
- Scott D’Amore – $15,932
- Chris Jericho – $5,000
- PW Tees’ Ryan Barkan – $2,000
- Joey Janela – $1,600
- Brian Myers – $500
- Joel Gertner – $200
- Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin – $200
Sabu’s legacy as a hardcore wrestling pioneer is evident in the outpouring of support, with contributions flowing in from fans, colleagues, and industry veterans alike.