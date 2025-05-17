Sabu RIP
Image credit: Pro Wrestling Illustrated
Sabu GoFundMe To Help ECW Icon’s Family Smashes Target

by Thomas Lowson

Terry ‘Sabu’ Brunk has died at the age of 60, with fans and wrestlers alike sharing tributes to the ECW icon. Now, fans and wrestlers have opened their hearts and their wallets to help Sabu’s family.

A GoFundMe launched by SEScoops correspondent Dominic DeAngelo has been created to help Sabu’s family with funeral costs and other expenses. The fundraiser has already smashed its $25,000 and is currently closing in on $50,000. Notable names to donate include:

  • Scott D’Amore – $15,932
  • Chris Jericho – $5,000
  • PW Tees’ Ryan Barkan – $2,000
  • Joey Janela – $1,600
  • Brian Myers – $500
  • Joel Gertner – $200
  • Deonna Purrazzo & Steve Maclin – $200

Sabu’s legacy as a hardcore wrestling pioneer is evident in the outpouring of support, with contributions flowing in from fans, colleagues, and industry veterans alike.

WWE Star Pushed For Sabu's Hall of Fame Induction Weeks Before Passing
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

