Sam Rivers, Limp Bizkit Bassist, WrestleMania Performer Dead At 48

Sam Rivers, the bassist and founding member of Limp Bizkit, has died at the age of 48. On social media, the band shared the sad news, sharing that Rivers was “the soul in the sound.”

“From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

Rivers’ role in the band saw him get involved with WWE several times. For WrestleMania X-Seven in 2001, the band’s track ‘My Way’ served as the official theme of the show, and for the promo video for The Rock Vs. Steve Austin. Two years later, the band performed live at WrestleMania XIX, accompanying The Undertaker to the ring with his theme ‘Rollin.’ The band’s track ‘Crack Addict’ also served as the theme of the 2003 pay-per-view.

We here at SEScoops would like to share our condolences to Rivers’ family, friends, and fans at this sad time.