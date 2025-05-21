Samantha Irvin Teams With Stevie Wonder at Raiders Gala

Samantha Irvin parted ways with WWE last year to focus on her non-wrestling plans, most notably, her passion for music. Now, the former ring announcer has shared a milestone in her career: introducing Stevie Wonder at a major event. On Instagram, Irvin shared that she had the honor and privilege to introduce the 25-time Grammy Award winner at the second annual Raiders Silver & Black Gala, held at Allegiant Stadium.

Irvin joked that she’d “came out of retirement” to introduce Wonder, cementing that her ring announcing days are in the past. She expressed gratitude to the Raiders and The Raiders Foundation for the opportunity and for supporting a cause close to her heart—mental health.

Irvin intends to focus on her music career and this connection to one of the industry’s all-time greats is certainly a feather in her cap. Irvin recently dropped a music video for her track ‘Shawty Wanna’ though has claimed that the video was ‘shadowbanned’ on YouTube.

As for her wrestling future, Ricochet has confirmed that Irvin plans to return to the industry at some point. As for when that’ll be, that remains to be seen, but in the meantime, Irvin is garnering a lot of attention outside the wrestling business.