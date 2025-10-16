Samantha Irvin Warns Fans Of Imposter Facebook Page

Former WWE announcer Samantha Irvin has warned fans about a Facebook page that falsely claims to be her. On X, Irvin shared a link to this page and made clear to fans that the Facebook page is not hers.

this fake Facebook has HOW MANY followers?! Oh no…

Please report! This is NOT ME! Thanks guys ??????https://t.co/SghW2CwbNq — Samantha (The Bomb) (@SamanthaTheBomb) October 16, 2025

The fake Irvin has amassed 237,000 followers, showing how people can easily fall for these imposters. The page includes several photos uploaded by the real Irvin on her actual social media pages, to give the impression that this account is real.

Samantha Irvin isn’t the only wrestling personality dealing with an imposter. WWE Tough Enough alum Maven Huffman recently confronted a scammer who tried to use Maven’s identity to scam fans out of hundreds of dollars. A scammer used Alexa Bliss’ identity to con Alfred Mancinelli out of $1 million, as well as his granddaughter’s college fund.

Irvin parted ways with WWE in 2024 and has been active in her music career ever since. While fans have ways of reaching out to her on social media, this Facebook page is a complete phony.