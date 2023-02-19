Watch: What Happened With Sami Zayn After Elimination Chamber Went Off Air

Sami Zayn had the opportunity of a lifetime at Elimination Chamber. He went up against Roman Reigns in one of the best stories that WWE has told in a long time.

Unfortunately for the former NXT champion, WWE decided not to pull the trigger on him despite the incredible crowd support.

Reigns ended up winning the match after distractions from Jimmy and Jey Uso. The Tribal Chief tried to deliver a post-match beatdown on his opponent but a returning Kevin Owens made the save.

Owens first laid out Jimmy Uso and he took out Reigns as well. Sami Zayn then delivered a helluva kick to the Undisputed Champion and stood tall in the ring as the show went off air.

The Underdog from The Underground stayed in the ring after the cameras stopped rolling. He soaked in a standing ovation from the crowd for a while before finally leaving:

The Elimination Chamber PPV also saw Jey Uso coming in between the Head of The Table and Sami Zayn, only for him to eat a spear from Sami that was originally meant for Reigns.

After tonight, it seems clear that WWE is sticking with their original plans for WrestleMania 39. We will see Zayn and Owens teaming up to face The Usos at the upcoming PPV.