Sami Zayn: Becoming WWE Champion is “Not Totally Unrealistic”

Sami Zayn may be the Bloodline’s Honorary Uce, but recent comments may have jeopardized that position.

Zayn has been associated with the group for close to a year now and has routinely helped out other faction members in matches.

The Canadian wrestler has had some tensions with the group, most notably with Jey Uso last year who didn’t believe he belonged.

Becoming WWE Champion

As a member of the Bloodline, Zayn’s role is to protect Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns from all potential challengers.

With that in mind, Zayn has dreams of becoming WWE’s top champion himself, as he explained to the Detroit News.

“When you get this close and you’re in the in the periphery of the WWE title, it makes you think, well, I’m already here, maybe winning it’s not totally unrealistic. That would for sure be like a cherry on top of everything else. If it happens, awesome. If it doesn’t happen, it still would have all been awesome.” Sami Zayn.

Zayn’s former best friend Kevin Owens will face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship next weekend at the Royal Rumble.

While Zayn hasn’t been declared yet for the Men’s Rumble match, some are considering him a dark-horse favorite in the 30-man bout.

Reflecting on his Career

Prior to coming to WWE in 2013, Zayn worked as El Generico in various promotions and has had plenty of success both in and out of the mask.

Reflecting on what he’s accomplished, Sami is proud of what he’s done, even though he is yet to have a WWE World title reign to his name.

“Whatever happens, I’m good. It could end tomorrow, and knock on wood, I really hope it doesn’t, but I would feel very complete and very satisfied with everything I’ve ever done.” Sami Zayn.

