Sami Zayn Understands The Impact Of The Bloodline Story: “It Will Be Remembered”

It would be an understatement to say that the storyline with The Bloodline and Sami Zayn is one of the most encapsulating stories of today. The many layers of this feud are intriguing to all sections of the wrestling audience. There aren’t many people who haven’t praised this saga. Per Zayn himself, every character of this tale understands that it will be remembered for a long time to come.

The Honorary Uce recently joined The Sick Podcast to talk about his feud with Roman Reigns and the story surrounding it. When asked how he feels being part of such an epic story, Zayn explained that it doesn’t seem so crazy when you’re in it:

“When you’re in it, it doesn’t seem that crazy. I think it’s one of those things where, because I’m in the middle of it. I’m so close to it that [it doesn’t seem crazy]. I realize that people are enjoying it.” said Sami Zayn, “I even see the reaction of like, people that are mildly into wrestling seem to be more drawn into wrestling as of late because of this story. I think it’s that kind of story that it’s actually brought some people even back which is amazing.

I can hear fans say, ‘Oh, I checked out of wrestling for a few years but then your feud with Kevin Owens brought me back or this story with The Bloodline brought me back.’ That’s a really rewarding thing to hear. For sure, I do realize that this is a very special story. I think everybody who’s performing in it at this point realizes, ‘Oh, yeah, this one will be remembered.'”

‘It Will Be Remembered’: Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn went on to explain how there are a lot of good wrestlers today and everyone can put on a good match. What’s harder is to create something that people will remember for a long time:

“What’s harder than doing something good is doing something memorable. If you can do something memorable in 2023, and I don’t even care what it is like, if it’s a podcast, if it’s a song, if it’s a viral thing [it doesn’t matter].

A lot of that stuff just comes and goes with the wind. Every day there’s a new one, every week there’s a new one. If you can do something with some lasting impact that people will talk about in 10-15 years, that’s huge. That’s huge nowadays. I think we stumbled onto something with this one. I think it will be remembered.”

You can check out Sami Zayn’s full interview below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription