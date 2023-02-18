Sami Zayn Reveals What Cody Rhodes Said To Him At Royal Rumble

The paths of Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes have crossed unexpectedly. When Rhodes first returned to the company last April, many believed that he would be the perfect name to finally dethrone Roman Reigns. However, Zayn has made a strong case for the spot in the last few months.

Cody spent almost 7 months on the shelf before Royal Rumble due to a pec injury. The former NXT champion has become the emotional favorite to end the historic reign of the Tribal Chief in this time. Even now nobody is sure which one of these two will be the one to finally take the titles away from the Head of The Table.

Sami Zayn recently talked about this situation in an interview with Fightful. He revealed what Rhodes said to him when the two saw each other at Royal Rumble, emphasizing that the awkwardness of the moment was not lost on them:

“It’s an interesting time we find ourselves in, When I saw him [Cody] at the Royal Rumble, the first thing he said to me was, ‘this is awkward, huh?’ It’s a strange time. – Sami Zayn

The Underdog from The Underground mentioned that the WrestleMania main event could go either way. Just like his own story, Cody Rhodes’ journey has also brought him here and he has already punched his ticket to WrestleMania. Sami Zayn then also commented on his upcoming match with Roman Reigns. He said that for him, having the match in Montreal makes it bigger than WrestleMania:

“The amazing thing is, WrestleMania is also my WrestleMania because of the position I find myself in. If I could rewrite the whole thing, I don’t know if I would change anything. The fact that I’m having this match in Montreal, in a weird way, that’s almost bigger than if I would have had this match with Roman at WrestleMania. I don’t know if it gets bigger than this.”

Sami Zayn will be looking to dethrone Roman Reigns and win his first world title in WWE at Elimination Chamber from Montreal, Canada this Saturday on February 18. The Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes will be waiting for the winner of this match at WrestleMania 39 from Hollywood in April.