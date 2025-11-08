Sami Zayn: ‘I Feel Like I’m On The 99th Floor’ In WWE Career

Sami Zayn is currently not medically cleared to be in or around the ring. The “Honorary Uce” has been trying to be ringside to support his friends against the MFTs, but SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has prohibited him from doing so. Prior to being medically sidelined, Zayn lost the United States Championship to Ilja Dragunov in an open challenge. Solo Sikoa’s MFT brutally assaulted both Dragunov and him after the match.

While speaking to the Toronto Sun, Sami Zayn opened up about his current situation in WWE and what he wants to achieve next. According to the former United States Champion, he believes he has achieved more than he ever dreamed of and is in a good place with the fans. Keeping that in mind, if he never won the world championship, he would be okay with it.

“I feel like I’m on the 99th floor, which is an extremely hard place to get to. And I just need to get to the hundredth, you know what I mean? I’ve already done so much more than I ever thought I would as a kid, as — even when I signed my WWE contract, and then even after being in WWE for years. I’ve just accomplished so much more than I ever thought I would on so many different levels, and I’ve got so many uh great experiences. For me, this is all gravy at this point.”

“But there still is something to like, ‘Hey, getting on that hundredth floor would be nice.’ So for sure, winning the world title is the elusive one. I wouldn’t mind winning that one,” Zayn continued. “If I don’t ever win it, that’s okay. Because then I’m still in pretty good company as, in my opinion, one of the better guys to ever have done this without winning the world title. If you look at my peers who are all guys that — let’s say we’re all on the same level? They’ve all won it, and I’m sort of like the one holdout. So you know, one way or the other, it’s all good. I try not to look at it that way. I’m weirdly a goal-oriented person, but also not. It’s, ‘I’d like to be there,’ but that’s it’s the journey not the destination. That old cliche, but I do believe strongly in that.”