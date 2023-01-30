Sami Zayn Says He Was ‘Kept Away’ From Roman Reigns Before Triple H Took Over

Sami Zayn has proven in the past few months that he belongs at the top of the WWE mountain. He has shown the world that he can hang on his own with main eventers such as Roman Reigns. According to the WWE star himself, this has all happened only after Triple H took over creative.

The WWE star had an interview with BT Sport before Royal Rumble. He talked about his storyline with The Bloodline and noted that he wasn’t given screen time with The Tribal Chief during Vince McMahon‘s reign.

Zayn mentioned that stars aligned for him to get to share the screen with Roman the first time in Montreal. It took the storyline to the next level. He is not sure if things would have gone the same way without the management change:

“All I know is I can definitely point to the time he wasn’t in charge and say I was kept away from being on screen with Roman. Then once he was in charge, all of a sudden, I’m on screen and it’s allowed to breathe and see where it goes.” – Sami Zayn

The former IC champion mentioned how they got more room to breathe after the first interaction since the pairing started to work. He doesn’t know if it could have happened with the previous management as well.

Do you think Sami Zayn would have been given the chances he has been given in the last few months under Vince McMahon? Let us know your thoughts in the comment.

