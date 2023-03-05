Sami Zayn Set for Bloodline Match on WWE Monday Night Raw

Sami Zayn‘s issues with the Bloodline are far from over, as the Honorary Uce will be stepping in the ring with a former ally tomorrow night.

Zayn’s near-year-long storyline with the group has been praised by fans as some of the best storytelling in wrestling they’ve seen in years.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Zayn’s time as the Honorary Uce ended when he refused to attack Roman Reigns and instead struck Kevin Owens.

Monday Night Raw

At WWE Elimination Chamber, Zayn attempted to dethrone Reigns as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion but came up short in his native Montreal.

During last week’s SmackDown, Solo Sikoa defeated Sami Zayn, but the post-match beatdown did not go as planned.

When Jimmy Uso said he’d do the running hip attack, Zayn was able to fend off both men, infuriating Reigns backstage.

On tomorrow’s Raw, Uso will be under pressure to make things right when he faces Zayn one-on-one.

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion has certainly been feeling the heat as of late, after being unable to coax his brother Jey back to the Bloodline.

Future Plans

Jimmy Uso and Sami Zayn will face off next week, and it may not be long before they share the ring again.

It has been reported that the WrestleMania 39 plan is for the Usos to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Zayn and Kevin Owens.

As to how WWE will get to this match remains to be seen, as The Usos are evidently not on the same page, and Owens has refused to join Sami’s side.

There have been rumors that this match could headline Night One of WrestleMania, given the popularity of Zayn and this angle.