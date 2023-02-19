Sami Zayn Breaks Silence After Disheartening Elimination Chamber Loss

Sami Zayn had the opportunity of a lifetime in his hometown to make history and defeat Roman Reigns to win his first world title in WWE.

The Underdog from The Underground however, failed to get the job done. WWE chose not to pull the trigger despite the incredible crowd support and he suffered a disheartening loss.

Zayn broke his silence on the defeat during the post-show press conference. The WWE star said that he is feeling ‘strangely detached’ after the show:

“I feel very strangely detached, which I don’t know if people want to hear. You want to hear, ‘Wow, I did this. It was awesome. I’m riding high.’ I normally am, but I’m feeling very strange, strangely detached,”

Sami Zayn said that he might feel different later after he has watched the whole thing back. However, right now he is feeling like waking up just before you have realized your dream:

“I’d be lying if I said that didn’t affect me. Of course, it’s unbelievable…this is a dream come true. You ever have a dream, it’s going in a certain direction, and then you wake up right before. That’s kind of what this was.”

The former NXT champion later mentioned that some elements of this story were real. He discussed how he saw the crowd after the match was over and saw deflated faces that were not ‘in a storyline sort of deflated.’

You can check out the full press conference below: