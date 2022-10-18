Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Details on Sammy Guevara Working With Global Titans Boxing

By Michael Reichlin
Sammy Guevara Dubai
AEW star Sammy Guevara is headed to Dubai next month to be part of a high-profile boxing event for Global Titans. Guevara will serve as a commentator and backstage interviewer for Global Titans: Mayweather vs Deji.

The main event of this card will see boxing legend Floyd Mayweather fight YouTube star Deji in a boxing exhibition. Impact Wrestling star Bobby Fish will also be competing.

Global Titans: Mayweather vs. Deji takes place Sunday, November 13th from Al Wasl, Dubai.

Guevara confirmed his involvement on social media:

Sammy Guevara and Global Titans Boxing

Sammy Guevara’s role as a backstage reporter and commentator could be the start of a broader relationship with Global Titans. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that event promoters are hopeful that Guevara could be convinced to step in the ring for them at a future show.

The former AEW TNT Champion does not have any professional fighting experience, but that’s not necessarily a hinderance to a special attraction fight.

This gig with Global Titans is an example of what makes AEW contracts so appealing to talent. Aside from a reduced travel schedule (AEW does not hold ongoing non-televised live events), wrestlers have greater freedom to accept outside projects like this.

