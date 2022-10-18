Details on Sammy Guevara Working With Global Titans Boxing

AEW star Sammy Guevara is headed to Dubai next month to be part of a high-profile boxing event for Global Titans. Guevara will serve as a commentator and backstage interviewer for Global Titans: Mayweather vs Deji.

The main event of this card will see boxing legend Floyd Mayweather fight YouTube star Deji in a boxing exhibition. Impact Wrestling star Bobby Fish will also be competing.

Global Titans: Mayweather vs. Deji takes place Sunday, November 13th from Al Wasl, Dubai.

Guevara confirmed his involvement on social media:

Sammy Guevara and Global Titans Boxing

Sammy Guevara’s role as a backstage reporter and commentator could be the start of a broader relationship with Global Titans. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that event promoters are hopeful that Guevara could be convinced to step in the ring for them at a future show.

The former AEW TNT Champion does not have any professional fighting experience, but that’s not necessarily a hinderance to a special attraction fight.

This gig with Global Titans is an example of what makes AEW contracts so appealing to talent. Aside from a reduced travel schedule (AEW does not hold ongoing non-televised live events), wrestlers have greater freedom to accept outside projects like this.