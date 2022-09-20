Sammy Guevara Sends Out Cryptic Message Ahead Of AEW Grand Slam

Sammy Guevara is set to battle Eddie Kingston this Friday night on AEW Rampage Grand Slam. This Friday’s episode of Rampage will be a special two-hour edition of the show from Arthur Ashe stadium.

The two recently had personal issues that resulted in Eddie Kingston receiving a two-week suspension for confronting Sammy backstage. They were originally supposed to face each other at All Out but the match had to be canceled due to the confrontation. There happened to be a much worse confrontation between CM Punk & The Elite after All Out which resulted in more suspensions for the company.

Sammy Guevara issued a statement on the matter and called Eddie unprofessional. The Mad King apologized for his actions and admitted that he was wrong. Both men claim that the issue is behind them now.

Eddie and Sammy both wound up competing on the kickoff show at All Out. Kingston defeated Tomohiro Ishii and Sammy & Tay Melo retained the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships against Ortiz & Ruby Soho.

The heated rivalry comes to a head when @MadKing1981 collides with #JerichoAppreciationSociety’s @sammyguevara this FRIDAY at #AEWRampage #GrandSlam for a 2-hour special at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama pic.twitter.com/9g5oMfRywj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 18, 2022

Sammy Guevara Sends Cryptic Message

Sammy Guevara has posted a cryptic message on Twitter and changed his profile images to the night sky. The 29-year-old said that things are coming to an end and will reveal more tomorrow on his vlog.

Thank you to the ones who’ve paid attention. Things are coming to an end. More tomorrow on the Vlog…

Thank you to the ones who’ve paid attention. Things are coming to an end. More tomorrow on the Vlog… — Samuel Guevara (@sammyguevara) September 20, 2022

Some fans responded to the Tweet and claimed that Sammy is just attempting to get more views. Another asked Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful if he had any information about Guevara’s post and SRS stated that he has no clue.