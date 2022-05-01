Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti Win AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship At TripleMania XXX

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have become the new AAA world mixed tag team champions at the TripleMania XXX: Monterrey event.

The two were scheduled to compete in a four-way tag team match for the titles at the show. Though at first, Sammy acted to be injured coming off of his ladder match TNT championship loss to Scorpio Sky at Dynamite this past Wednesday.

Tay Conti instead wrestled with AAA luchador La Parka Negra for most of the match. Apart from the AEW stars, the bout featured Sexy Star & Komander, Maravilla & Latigo, and Arez & Chik Tormenta. It was filled with many exciting spots.

Though later in the bout, it was confirmed that Guevara was faking his injury. He then replaced Negra in the championship match.

The ending of the bout saw Guevara super kicking Tormenta while Conti hit the Tay-KO. The duo went on to pin the champions for the victory.

The team of Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara has been receiving mixed reactions from the crowd in AEW in recent times.

The company itself also seems to be leaning towards a heel turn for them. We will have to see if they mention the actions of the couple at the AAA PPV on AEW programming in the coming week.