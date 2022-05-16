Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti Dismiss Haters: “The Fake People Expose Themselves”

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti love their loyal fans but brush off the “fake people.”

Sammy and Tay were beloved by AEW fans but ever since being together, the two have basically become heels. They aren’t afraid to lean into it either as they’ve been rather braggadocious in the past few weeks.

A Message To Haters

During an interview with Brandon Walker of Rasslin‘, Sammy Guevara said those who boo him and Tay Conti are exposing themselves.

“I think the fake people expose themselves for being fake. The real people are still there. Our core audience, the people who’ve always supported us still support us.”

Tay also expressed her belief that the haters are lashing out for no good reason.

“I mean, we did nothing wrong for people to hate us. That’s what I’m saying, like why would they hate us?”

Of course, throughout the interview, Sammy and Tay continued to play things up with their relationship.

Sammy was then asked about his memorable ladder match with Cody Rhodes at Beach Break back in January. Guevara had the highlight reel spot when he landed a cutter off the top of a ladder.

Sammy admitted that he was feeling the effects of the landing.

“No [he wasn’t intimidated by the spot], I just hoped that it was going to work out, and then when I jumped off the ladder, I thought in midair, ‘holy sh*t I jumped way higher than I thought I was gonna get.’ Then we got here and I was like, ‘oh, it’s working out.’ When we landed though, I was like, ‘I regret this now.'”

